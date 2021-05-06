Did you know Chunky Pandey was once offered ₹5 lakh to do 'rona dhona' at businessman's funeral?
Actors have freely admitted to agreeing to appear at weddings and other such events, but did you know that Chunky Pandey was once offered ₹5 lakh to appear at a funeral?
In 2009, the actor said that he was taken aback when a Mulund business family requested that he attend the funeral of the scion, to give the impression to the guests that the businessman had invested in a film, and the family would therefore be unable to repay certain debts. Chunky told Mumbai Mirror that he 'nearly fainted at the offer'.
He added, "They wanted me to do a bit of rona-dhona and stand in a corner very quietly during the entire funeral. They said: 'That would help us convince them (the creditors) that he'd been putting together a film with some actors, including you'."
Chunky said that he eventually declined the offer, but after observing the family's 'plight', decided to send in a replacement -- 'fairly well-known middle-rung actor' that he refused to identify. "I am not at a liberty to disclose who went instead of me, except to say the guy went very readily. ₹5 lakh is not a small amount for standing like a statue for few minutes at an occasion where you are not going to talk much any way," he said.
Chunky said that he refused to accept a 'commission' for the arrangement, but noted that as an actor he wants to act 'in movies, not at funerals'.
After a successful start in Bollywood, Chunky, by his own admission, was 'forgotten' by the industry, and developed a huge fan following in Bangladesh. He returned to Bollywood after half-a-decade at the insistence of his wife.
