Did you know Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani featured Aayush Sharma too?

It has been eight years since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released. While the film starred Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, it has now been revealed that Salman Khan's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film.

In a recent press conference, Aayush Sharma revealed he was one of the background dancers in the song Dilli Wali Girlfriend from the film. The actor, who recently starred in Antim: The Final Truth, revealed it was a job he took up during his struggling days.

“When I came to Mumbai for my college, I was an aspiring actor who would give auditions for anything from ads, TV shows to roles as junior artists in Bollywood movies. I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background. So, I was roaming in YJHD's song Dilli Wali Girlfriend. For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song,” he said.

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, made his acting debut in 2018. The actor starred in the film LoveYatri. The film was panned by critics and failed at the box office. He made his comeback with Antim, alongside Salman.

The film opened to ₹5.03 crore collection on day 1 and eventually witnessed a rise on its second day, with ₹6.03 crore, and third day, Sunday ₹7.55 crore. At the end of its first week at the box office, Antim collected ₹29.35 crore.