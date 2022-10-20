Digangana Suryavanshi: I revisit my early days but I don’t want to get stuck in the past

Seen in films like Fry-Day, Jalebi along with a number of Tamil and Telugu projects, actor Digangana Suryavanshi is happy that she started young and her career got the growth that youngsters in the industry only hope for.

“I am 24 and it has been eight years since my first show on TV. At times, there is a sense of nostalgia and I do revisit my early days but I don’t want to get stuck in the past. It’s just that I’m happy with what I did be it daily soap Ek Veer ki Ardaas- Veera, Bigg Boss-9 or my first film. I really got some good projects and things fell into place.”

Suryavanshi is still hopeful that her much awaited project Bhima Koregoan will release.

“I’ll not deny that personally I did have this in mind that when will the last bit be wrapped and the film be released? How long do we need to wait and what not? But then there are five other people who want it to resume and release much more badly. Be it the director, producers, technicians, all of us want it to reach its audience. The good part is that it’s still happening and it’s not like it’s shelved or something. Delay does bring a sense of insecurity especially when you have creatively invested so much. But I know it’s part and parcel of our job. Such holdups have happened umpteen times in our industry so it’s nothing to cling on to.”

Currently, the youngster is busy shooting for a Tamil film in Madhya Pradesh and is set for her TV comeback too.

“For me, Mahal is a magnum opus of its time. Pon Kumaran, who wrote dialogues for Lingaa is directing the film. So, for me it’s a dream playing a princess and shooting at real historical monuments.