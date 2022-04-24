Dilip Joshi, Johnny Lever, Guddi Maruti attend Rakesh Bedi's daughter's wedding reception, fans relive 'bachpan ki yaad'

On Sunday, videos from television actor Rakesh Bedi's daughter Ridhima Bedi's reception ceremony were shared on social media. In the inside videos from the ceremony, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi, comedian Johnny Lever with family, actor Mukesh Rishi and others were spotted. Also Read: Dilip Joshi pens emotional note, shares daughter Niyati’s wedding photos; fans say ‘get Popatlal married too’

In a video shared by a paparazzo's account, Rakesh, her daughter Ridhima, her husband, Dilip and his wife are seen posing on the stage for pictures.

Recalling Rakesh's hit show Yes Boss, and Dilip's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one person wrote, “Woh bhi Yes Boss ke kya din they. Taarak Mehta, Office Office..these are some good Indian comedy shows." Another one said, “If you remember they were brothers named Sohan and Mohan on sony's show Hum Sab Ek Hai your childhood was awesome.” One fan said, “Two comic legends in one frame,” while one wrote, “Awwwww she is so prettyyyyy god bless with all happiness."

In another video from the reception party, actors Avtar Gill, Guddi Maruti, Rajesh Puri, Johnny Lever, Gopi Bhalla, and Mukesh Rishi were spotted grooving as they posed for photos.

One fan commented, “Bachpan ki itni saari yaadein in just one frame (This one frame has encapsulated so many childhood memories).” Another one said, “So much talent in just one photo." While one wrote, “Seeing them getting older makes me sad. They are not just actors they are our memories," another one said, “This is a priceless video. They have really been a part of industry's growth." Calling them the ‘laughter squad,’ one person commented, “The laughter squad of the industry in one frame.”

Rakesh was seen in the popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain as the father of Angoori. Rakesh has earlier worked in several comedy shows including Shrimaan Shrimati and Zaban Sambhaal Ke. He is currently seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babulal, Taarak Mehta's short-tempered boss.

