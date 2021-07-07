Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar dies at 98: From Devdas to Mughal-e-Azam, his unforgettable dialogues
bollywood

Dilip Kumar dies at 98: From Devdas to Mughal-e-Azam, his unforgettable dialogues

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98. Considered a legend and institution in acting, he leaves behind a rich legacy. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from his films.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Dilip Kumar, one of the biggest stars in the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, died July 7, 2021 aged 98, a family friend said. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In his career spanning over five decades, he played a gamut of roles, from a suffering lover who takes to the bottle to deal with the grief of his childhood sweetheart marrying another man in Devdas to twins with contrasting personalities, one of them evoking much laughter, in Ram Aur Shyam.

Dilip Kumar was the last surviving star of the formidable triumvirate he formed with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand in the 1950s. He was known as the ‘tragedy king’ for excelling in brooding and intense romantic roles.

Also read | Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, family announces with 'profound grief'

Here are the most memorable dialogues of Dilip Kumar:

Devdas (1955): ‘Kaun kambakth hai jo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai. Main toh peeta hoon ke bas saans le sakoon.’

Mughal-e-Azam (1960): ‘Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki tarikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hai ... magar is badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai ... woh insaan nahi badalta.’

Saudagar (1973): ‘Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai.’

Vidhaata (1982): ‘Agar main chor hoon toh mujhse chori karane waale tum ho...aur agar main mujrim hoon toh mujhse jurm karane waale bhi tum ho.’

Shakti (1982): ‘Jo log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain....zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai.’

Vidhaata (1982): ‘Kagazaat par dastakat main hamesha apne kalam se karta hoon.’

Karma (1986): ‘Tumhari zindagi mere haath mein hai... aur tumhari maut bhi.’

Also read | Dilip Kumar's death marks the end of an era: Obituary

The news of Dilip Kumar’s death was shared by his family friend Faisal Farooqui. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” Faisal tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s handle. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Topics
dilip kumar veteran actor dilip kumar

IND USA
