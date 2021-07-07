Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, family announces with 'profound grief'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98. He leaves behind a legacy of films that spanned six decades, and gave Hindi some of its most enduring classics.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital has confirmed to news agency ANI. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor's official account. "We are from God and to Him we return," he added.

He had been admitted to hospital after experiencing breathlessness on June 30, Faisal had said. On June 6, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after a similar complaint.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata (1944). In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in over 65 films. He is known for roles in films such as the romantic Andaz (1949), the swashbuckling Aan (1952), the social drama Daag (1952), the dramatic Devdas (1955), the comical Azaad (1955), the epic historical Mughal-e-Azam (1960), the social dacoit crime drama Gunga Jamuna (1961), and the comedy Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

The actor lost his two brothers to Covid-19 over the course of just two weeks last year. Dilip, however, had not been informed about their deaths. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.