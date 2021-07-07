Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, family announces with 'profound grief'
bollywood

Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, family announces with 'profound grief'

Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98. The veteran actor's career spanned six decades in Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98.(HT Photo)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98. He leaves behind a legacy of films that spanned six decades, and gave Hindi some of its most enduring classics.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital has confirmed to news agency ANI. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor's official account. "We are from God and to Him we return," he added.

He had been admitted to hospital after experiencing breathlessness on June 30, Faisal had said. On June 6, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after a similar complaint.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Also read: Dilip Kumar's smouldering intensity was felt over 6 decades; a list of best films, from Mughal-E-Azam to Devdas

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata (1944). In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in over 65 films. He is known for roles in films such as the romantic Andaz (1949), the swashbuckling Aan (1952), the social drama Daag (1952), the dramatic Devdas (1955), the comical Azaad (1955), the epic historical Mughal-e-Azam (1960), the social dacoit crime drama Gunga Jamuna (1961), and the comedy Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

Also read: Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar has not been informed of his brothers’ deaths: ‘We are keeping the disturbing news from him’

The actor lost his two brothers to Covid-19 over the course of just two weeks last year. Dilip, however, had not been informed about their deaths. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar saira banu

Related Stories

bollywood

Dilip Kumar's smouldering intensity was felt over 6 decades; a list of best films, from Mughal-E-Azam to Devdas

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 08:45 AM IST
bollywood

Dilip Kumar's death marks the end of an era: Obituary

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 08:53 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP