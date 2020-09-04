Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar has not been informed of his brothers’ deaths: ‘We are keeping the disturbing news from him’

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:33 IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar lost his two brothers to Covid-19 over the course of just two weeks. Dilip, however, has not been informed about their deaths. Speaking to The Times of India, Dilip’s wife Saira Banu said that family doesn’t wish to disclose the disturbing news to him.

“To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she said. Saira added, “We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he’s very fond of Amitabh.”

Dilip’s brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19. While Aslam Khan, 88, died on August 21, Ehsan Khan (90) breathed his last late Wednesday night, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the duo, told PTI.

“It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to COVID-19; she was just 51 and full of life. COVID-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us,” Saira Banu told TOI.

Dilip’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui shared the news from the actor’s official Twitter handle. “Dilip saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic),” the tweet read.

In March, Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

