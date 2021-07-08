Dilip Kumar had once told Shah Rukh Khan how 'no actor can be bigger than the substance he portrays'

Late actor Dilip Kumar is often called an 'institution' and the man who aced method acting in Hindi cinema. In his death, not only did the golden era of Indian cinema come to an end, but so did a generation of star-actors. A video of the actor has now surfaced online in which Dilip is seen spelling out the magic mantra to his success as an actor on Indian screen.

In the throwback video, Dilip Kumar was seen onstage accompanied with wife Saira Banu. It appeared to be from an awards function. He was questioned by actor Shah Rukh Khan as what was the quality which made all the films he made so enduring, long-lasting and so wonderful.

A dignified Dilip, said: "Sheer good luck, perhaps, a lot of hard work, honesty, togetherness, fellowship, and above all, yes, no actor can be bigger than the substance which he portrays... I mean the character, the story, the screenplay. For any good or enduring performance, Shah Rukh (holds the younger actor's hand) you have to have a good story, good character equations, sound conflict, and enough of an opportunity for you to then wade through it. Then you have substance to deal with, not just shadows."

The 98-year-old actor, died on Wednesday in Mumbai, following prolonged illness. He was laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai around 4:45 pm in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

Born as Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, Dilip was known to generations of film-goers as the "tragedy king".

The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and one of India’s most venerated stars, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced-stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital.

The first of the Khans, as he was sometimes referred to, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for one term, awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan and also served as sheriff of Mumbai. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

(With PTI inputs)