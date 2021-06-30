Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to 'illness frequently expected in a 98 year old'
Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to 'illness frequently expected in a 98 year old'

Dilip Kumar's family has informed his fans with a tweet that the actor was admitted to a hospital for an age-related health issue.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Saira Banu with Dilip Kumar in a file photo.

Actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here to "address medical issues" related to old age, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday.

Dilip Kumar was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, after he reportedly complained of "breathlessness", hospital sources said earlier in the day.

In an update, posted on Kumar's official Twitter handle, Farooqui thanked the veteran actor's well-wishers for their prayers. "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab," he tweeted.

According to the hospital sources, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the medical facility on Tuesday and is currently doing fine.

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI.

Dilip Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness.

The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

