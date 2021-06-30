Dilip Kumar hospitalised for breathlessness, second time in a month

Just a couple of weeks after being discharged from the hospital, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital once again. Confirming the news to ANI, Dr Jaleel Parkar said that Dilip Kumar is currently undergoing treatment. He refused to give any more health updates about the actor.

The actor, 98, had reportedly complained of breathlessness. On June 6, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after a similar complaint.

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," a hospital source told PTI.

Dilip was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs--two weeks ago and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

His family friend Faisal Farooqui had shared on the actor's official Twitter handle, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.--Faisal Farooqui."

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had also thanked well-wishers for praying for him. “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote.

Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.