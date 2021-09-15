Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dilip Kumar's Twitter account will be closed with consent of Saira Banu, says family friend Faisal Farooqui
Dilip Kumar's Twitter account will be closed with consent of Saira Banu, says family friend Faisal Farooqui

Faisal Farooqui wrote on Twitter that he has received Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu's consent to close the account.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The official Twitter account of late screen icon Dilip Kumar will be closed, family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday. The news comes months after Dilip Kumar's death on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

In a tweet on the verified page, Faisal Farooqui wrote that he has received Dilip's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu's consent to close the account.

 

"After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab (sic)," Faisal Farooqui said in the post.

"Thank you for your continuous love and support," he added.

Both Faisal Farooqui and Saira Banu used the account to share information and keep fans updated about Dilip Kumar's health in the past.

Dilip Kumar's account on the microblogging site has over 619.6k followers. The page was created in November 2011.

