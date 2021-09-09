Saira Banu makes first public appearance since Dilip Kumar's death, holds his framed picture. Watch

Saira Banu made her first public appearance since her husband, actor Dilip Kumar's death. The veteran actor died on July 7. On Thursday, Saira was spotted at a construction site.

She was dressed in a light pink salwar-kameez with a dupatta covering her head. She was accompanied by a few people, one of whom was holding a framed portrait of Dilip Kumar. On the paparazzi's request, Saira posed with the frame.

Saira Banu had fallen ill last month. She had complained of breathlessness, and was also diagnosed with other complications such as high blood pressure and high sugar. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on August 28. She was discharged on Sunday, family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed.

“Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers,” he told PTI. During her treatment, there were reports that Saira was battling depression and was diagnosed with coronary syndrome. Reports also claimed she was objecting to getting an angiography procedure done.

However, Her doctor, Nitin Gokhale, told a leading daily, “Saira-ji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography. The angiography, as I told you last time, will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where’s the question of her saying ‘no’ to it?”

Saira made her acting debut with Junglee, opposite Shammi Kapoor. She starred in numerous hit films, including Purab Aur Pashchim, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Shagird and Padosan. In 1976, Saira decided to retire from films and remained by Dilip's side through the years.

When Dilip died, several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan visited the actor's bungalow to pay their last respects. Taking to Twitter, via Dilip's account, Saira revealed she received a call from prime minister Narendra Modi as well. “Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan,” the tweet read.