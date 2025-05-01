Dilip Kumar split from Madhubala upon learning she couldn't bear children, thought let me try with another woman: Mumtaz

The ill-fated romance of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala is one of the greatest tragedies of Bollywood. The two superstars were the first original power couple of Bollywood, and their public romance dominated the tabloids in the 50s. But towards the end of the decade, they had an acrimonious fallout. For years, it has been believed that their breakup was because of him testifying against her in a court case around the film, Naya Daur. Veteran actor Mumtaz has claimed a more personal reason was at play. (Also read: When a weak and ill Madhubala met Dilip Kumar one last time after his wedding with Saira) Dilip Kumar and Madhubala dated in the 1950s.

Why Dilip Kumar broke up with Madhubala

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz said about Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, “She didn’t break up with him. He broke up with her because she couldn’t have children. Nobody can ever doubt that she was madly in love with him. She was madly in love with him. But Dilip sahab ko aulaad chahiye thi (Dilip saab wanted a child). Perhaps it was in this desperation to have a child that he married Saira. Madhubala told me herself.”

Dilip Kumar eventually married actor Saira Banu in 1966. However, they never had a child. “Despite being in love with her, he might have thought, ‘Let me try with another woman’. It’s so tragic that he didn’t have a child with Saira as well. I feel sorry for Saira; she’s a wonderful person. If they had a child, she would’ve been taken care of too,” Mumtaz added.

About Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's love story

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar began their romance in 1951. The two even got engaged in the mid-1950s. However, Dilip Kumar had cold relations with Madhubala's father and manager Ataullah Khan. In 1957, after Madhubala backed out of Naya Daur, BR Chopra dragged her to court for not honouring their contract. Dilip Kumar famously testified in favour of the producer. This was the last nail in the coffin for the two superstars' relationship. They were last seen together in K Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, which was released in 1960. It is said that the two stars were not on talking terms during the last few filming schedules.

Madhubala died in 1968 at the age of 36 after a long battle with congentital heart disease. She was married to singer Kishore Kumar. Dilip Kumar died in 2021 at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.