Diljit Dosanjh denies appeal to be ‘new face’ of Punjab politics; says he's happier entertaining: ‘Kadey v nhi’

Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh might talk about Punjab wherever he goes, but he made it clear that he’s happier entertaining than in politics. Responding to an appeal to be the ‘new face’ of Punjab politics, Diljit turned it down with a polite ‘never’. This comes after he recently called out pro-Khalistani protesters at a concert and spoke about Punjab’s history on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Diljit Dosanjh turns down appeal to join politics

Diljit Dosanjh made it clear that he prefers to entertain.

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Punjabi Tribune wrote an article titled ‘Can Diljit Dosanjh be the new political face of Punjab?’ In it, they report that a group of civil society activists, including retired soldiers and people from various walks of life, made a public appeal to Diljit to enter politics. The group led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai reportedly wants to see the actor-musician lead, precisely because he never demanded it.

Responding to the post, Diljit turned down the appeal and clarified that he’s happier acting and singing. He wrote, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.” One fan opined, “Thank you! Don't waste your life's purpose chasing politics. You will lose yourself in that dirty space.” Another wrote, “Good reply.”

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{{^usCountry}} Diljit Dosanjh’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit Dosanjh’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diljit last starred in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 in 2025 and the Hindi film Border 2 this year. He has Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga lined up with Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and Naseeruddin Shah as his co-stars. Diljit has been busy touring for his Aura Tour, which features songs from his 2025 album. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit last starred in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 in 2025 and the Hindi film Border 2 this year. He has Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga lined up with Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and Naseeruddin Shah as his co-stars. Diljit has been busy touring for his Aura Tour, which features songs from his 2025 album. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, the actor-musician appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Speaking about Indians’ history with Canada, when they weren’t allowed to step into the country. He said, “That stadium we did in Vancouver…like 1914, our people came first time in Canada, they didn’t allow us to come and go to Canada. And that stadium is just two kilometres away from the Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru incident. So, it’s a big thing for us now, 55,000 people in the one stadium there, just two kilometres away, you didn’t allow us to come. And now, here we are, man. So, that’s why it’s amazing.”

He also made news when he addressed protesters waving pro-Khalistani flags at one of his concerts. “If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to),” he roared at them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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