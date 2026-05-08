New music releases: Diljit Dosanjh, Harry Styles, TWICE's Jihyo, Tiffany Young lead this week’s hottest drops

This week’s music releases are packed with everything from emotional ballads and dreamy collaborations to high-energy pop anthems and cinematic visuals. Global stars and K-pop favourites have returned with fresh music, giving fans plenty to add to their playlists. While Harry Styles and Charli XCX continue to reinvent their sound, artists like Diljit Dosanjh , TWICE’s Jihyo, and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young are bringing romance, nostalgia, and feel-good energy to the spotlight. Here’s a look at the biggest music releases of the week.

Harry Styles — Dance No More

British popstar Harry Styles has dropped the music video for his latest track Dance No More, the newest release from his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The visual begins inside a retro school gym before exploding into a lively disco celebration, featuring elaborate choreography and chaotic party energy. Directed by Colin Solal Cardo, the video leans into the album’s disco-inspired aesthetic with flashing lights, vintage styling, and energetic dance sequences. Surrounded by dozens of dancers, Harry turns the gymnasium into a vibrant dance floor, delivering one of his most playful visuals yet. The release arrives just ahead of his Together, Together residency tour, which begins in Amsterdam later this month.