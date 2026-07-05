Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj taken down from Zee5 a day after actor predicted it; OTT platform releases statement

Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh’s recently released Satluj has been taken down from Zee5 days after its much-delayed release. The film has been put on ‘pause’ in India after the film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The OTT platform released a statement that they ‘firmly stand by the film’ despite it being taken down due to ‘current developments’. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut)

Zee5 releases statement after Satluj unavailable to stream in India

Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan's Satluj has been taken down from Zee5.

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On Sunday, Zee5 released a statement thanking the audience for their response, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

They also added that they stand behind the film’s team, writing, “At Zee 5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

Without stating why the film is unavailable to stream in India, they added, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” They ended the note with, “Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

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Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj

{{^usCountry}} Incidentally, Diljit seemed to have predicted this would happen while talking to fans on an Instagram LIVE after its release. When someone asked him if he fears it will be taken down, he replied that he is. He also expressed surprise that it came on OTT in the first place. “Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incidentally, Diljit seemed to have predicted this would happen while talking to fans on an Instagram LIVE after its release. When someone asked him if he fears it will be taken down, he replied that he is. He also expressed surprise that it came on OTT in the first place. “Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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After the film released, the actor also admitted that he wondered if it would ever see the light of the day. He wrote, “Mai Aksar Team Nu Pushda Rehnda C Ke Eh Film Kadey v Ni Augi? Asi Apni Kahani Nhi Das Sakde? Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu 1995 ch v Dabaa Dita Geya.. Te Aj V Ona Di Avaaz Nu Dabaa Rahe Aa.. Asi Kithey Khadey An? Kang Bhaji Always Mainu Kehnde c Samaa Badluga film Ek Din Zarur Release Hougi. SHUKAR SHUKAR BAS SHUKAR.”

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(I used to constantly ask the team, "Will this film ever come out? Can't we tell our own story?" Khalra Sahib's voice was suppressed back in 1995... and even today, his voice is being suppressed... Where do we stand? Kang always used to tell me, "Times will change; the film will definitely be released one day" Gratitude, gratitude, and nothing but gratitude.”

About Satluj

Satluj, previously titled Punjab ‘95 took over three years to see the light of day. The CBFC asked the team to make 125 cuts for release in theatres, but the team doubled down. It was finally released uncut on OTT on July 3, but was taken down within 2 days on July 5. It tells the story of a human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra, finding out about police atrocities and the alleged killing and illegal cremation of 25,000 people.