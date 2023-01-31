Diljit Dosanjh joins The Crew, co-star Kareena Kapoor calls it ‘uffff Best News’

Diljit Dosanjh was announced as the newest cast member of The Crew on Tuesday. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry. The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh says he will sing in Punjabi at Coachella: 'We also listen to songs whose language we don’t understand')

In a statement, producer Rhea shared the team is thrilled to have Diljit on board. She stated, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

His co-star Kareena Kapoor welcomed the news by sharing the news on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Uffff Best News (film camera, red heart and star emojis).” "Kareena and Diljit have previously worked together on Udta Punjab (2016) and Good Newwz (2019). They were paired together in the 2016 drama and worked with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the 2019 comedy about in vitro fertilization.

Kareena shared her reaction to Diljit joining the cast of The Crew.

The official logline of the film states it's about three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Rhea and Ekta previously collaborated as producers on the 2018 buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania as the leads. The Crew, co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March.

Diljit was last seen in the Netflix drama Jogi which is based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He is also starring with actor Parineeti Chopra in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming biopic Chamkila which is based on Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

He will be performing alongside international musical acts Blackpink, Bad Bunny and Bjork at Coachella this April. The singer-actor has shared that he will singing on Punjabi at the popular music and arts festival.

