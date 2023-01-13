Diljit Dosanjh says he will sing in Punjabi at Coachella: 'We also listen to songs whose language we don’t understand'

The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was revealed on January 11, and it features Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. After the Coachella 2023 lineup was revealed, music fans said they were excited about this year’s list of performers, which includes Pakistani singer of Pasoori fame Ali Sethi. Many could not keep calm after seeing Indian representation on the list, thanks to Diljit. Now, Diljit has spoken about how as a 'native Punjabi artiste', performing at Coachella was an 'achievement'. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Coachella 2023; fans can't keep calm

Diljit further opened up about his forthcoming performance, and said that he will be singing in Punjabi 'like always'. He added that Indians, too, listen to songs in other languages that they 'don't understand', and because of internet and social media people are exposed to different kinds of music.

"Being a native Punjabi artiste, this offer is something I could’ve never imagined coming my way. I have followed the Coachella festival every year. Honestly, when I accepted their offer last year, it just felt like a personal achievement until Sonali (his business manager) told me how people were reacting to this news on Wednesday. That’s when it dawned on me that this isn’t just my success, it’s now an achievement that belongs to everyone here," Diljit told The Times of India.

He added, "I will sing my Punjabi number for them, like always (laughs). We also listen to songs whose language we don’t understand. It’s about the sounds and today we all know that sound has no barriers, courtesy the internet and social media."

At Coachella 2023, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and K-pop band BLACKPINK are the headliners. The music festival is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Also set to perform are Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork, Jai Paul, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Bjork, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and many more. Last year’s edition featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, among many others, following the cancellation of the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

