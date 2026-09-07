Diljit Dosanjh politely corrects fan for pairing Ik Onkar with his name on T-shirt, wins praise: ‘He is so humble’

Diljit Dosanjh has won millions of hearts around the globe with his music, and the singer continues to do so with his concerts worldwide. At his latest concert in Milan, the singer was seen greeting a foreign couple on stage. However, he gently corrected the fan over a T-shirt that featured the Sikh symbol Ik Onkar alongside his name.

Diljit politely corrects fan

Diljit Dosanjh sweetly corrected a fan at his recent Milan concert.

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In a video from the concert, Diljit is seen welcoming the couple from the audience onto the stage. However, he noticed the fan's custom-printed white T-shirt, which featured both the sacred Sikh symbol Ik Onkar and Diljit's name side by side.

Quickly noticing the symbol, Diljit gently placed his hand over the shirt and appeared to disapprove of the pairing. Diljit politely explained in English to the couple, "This is God... This is very special... and my name together, no, no." He insisted that the sacred symbol is divine and should not be placed alongside his own name.

However, Diljit was also quick to recognise the fan's intention and defend him in Punjabi: "I respect your feelings. Inhe pata nahi, maaf kar do please (He didn't know, please forgive him). But I respect you... Ek Onkar, mere walon saare ek ne (To me, everyone is one)." He then gave the couple a gift.

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Fans praise Diljit

{{^usCountry}} Many users commented on the video and lauded Diljit's gesture. A fan wrote, "He is so humble. That is why he is at the highest heights.. Bless him." Another comment read, "You are a very good Soul Diljit ♥️ Love n happiness always be showered on you by Babaji." One more comment read, "You rock brother ❤️🔥 love you respect from heart." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many users commented on the video and lauded Diljit's gesture. A fan wrote, "He is so humble. That is why he is at the highest heights.. Bless him." Another comment read, "You are a very good Soul Diljit ♥️ Love n happiness always be showered on you by Babaji." One more comment read, "You rock brother ❤️🔥 love you respect from heart." {{/usCountry}}

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Diljit is currently on his Europe tour. He was in Milan recently, and before that, he spent some time in Prague, where he explored the city by boat. He was also in Berlin as part of the tour. The singer is now set to perform in Amsterdam on September 7, after which he will take his tour to cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester later this month.

About Diljit Dosanjh's films

Diljit Dosanjh has established himself as a successful actor alongside his flourishing music career. He was recently seen in Honey Trehan's Satluj, whose release was halted in India. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's critically acclaimed Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Before these projects, Diljit was part of Border 2, the war drama that emerged as a major commercial success. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty and was directed by Anurag Singh.