Director of Ileana D’Cruz’s first film made heavy ceramic shells drop on her waist, called it 'romantic and feminine'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has shared her experience when the director of her first film had heavy ceramic shells dropped on her waist for a scene that he called romantic. She added that he called it 'romantic and feminine'. Ileana's first film was Devadasu, a Telugu romantic comedy in 2006.

"Well, it was my first film. It was a very successful film for one and it was like a take on Romeo and Juliet in a way. So it was like a full-on love story, very passionate and intense. And there’s a song in that film in which ceramic shells, and they were pretty heavy, they were dropped on my waist. And I didn’t understand it honestly because I was just 18-years-old. I was so young, so naive. The director then explained it to me, ‘You know what, it’s a sensual shot. It will look so beautiful in slow motion. It’s romantic and feminine and the shells are feminine as well. I honestly don’t remember his words but that was his reasoning behind it. And I was like, I don’t understand it but I suppose it makes sense. So I went with it," Ileana said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

"And If I have to do it now, I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I am all for shooting things that will look beautiful and feminine and stuff. I mean that’s part of the job as much as I like to say it or not. I do like the whole song and dance thing. I mean I am an Indian film actress. I like to do a mix of everything. So who knows. You never know. Maybe not ceramic shell though, something lighter. It was a little heavy but you know I have strong ab muscles," she also added.

Ileana has also shared about being body-shamed since her childhood. The 34-year-old actor said that it takes a lot of inner strength to convince oneself that what others say doesn’t matter as a person's opinion about oneself 'is what matters the most'.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she opened about body dysmorphia and at the same time highlighted that now she focuses on the good rather than the flaws. She also spoke about how she realised had said that over the years that nobody is perfect. The actor also added that “the moment you make your peace with that is the moment you actually get to a better state of mind”.

She had first opened up about her body image issues in 2017 and has been using social media to share moments of her journey towards accepting her body. In March, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actor denied having done any cosmetic surgeries.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares family pic with dad Elroy and siblings, see her smiling in her dad's arms

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull in which she played the role of a journalist. She will be seen next in Unfair & Lovely along with actor Randeep Hooda.