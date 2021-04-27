Jacqueline Fernandez shares family pic with dad Elroy and siblings, see her smiling in her dad's arms

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her childhood, featuring her dad Elroy and her siblings. Her fans were quick to identify her in the picture as the girl in her dad's arms.

The picture was originally shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, which she later re-shared. She also posted a birthday wish for her dad.

Jacqueline Fernandez with dad and siblings in a throwback pic.

Birthday wish for Jacqueline Fernandez's dad, Elroy by one of her fan pages.





On Monday, Jacqueline had shared a throwback picture from her childhood. Sharing it, she had written: "Happy bday Dad miss you." The picture showed Jacqueline in a white gown with a veil.





A number of her industry friends wished her father on the occasion. Last year, too, Jacqueline had shared a picture of her parents and had written: "Miss you both so much.. can’t wait to see you when this is all over." She had reportedly been staying in Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that she was missing her parent. “I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own.”

Towards the end of last year, she went to Dharamshala for a shooting schedule for her upcoming film Bhoot Police. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year, she had also shot for another film, Bachchan Pandey, in Jaisalmer with Akshay Kumar. Earlier this month, she had begun shooting for Ram Setu, also with Akshay Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON