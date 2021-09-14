Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Disappointed' Anupam Kher shares video after New York Apple store didn't display India's watch in Olympic collection
bollywood

'Disappointed' Anupam Kher shares video after New York Apple store didn't display India's watch in Olympic collection

Anupam Kher shared a video after he got 'disappointed' on not finding India's watch among the Olympic collection at an Apple store in New York. Check out his post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Anupam Kher was 'disappointed' on visiting an Apple store in New York.

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday was left 'disappointed' when he visited an Apple store in New York. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of customised watches, representing each of the nations that participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games, on display in the store. However, he didn't see a watch representing India.

In the video, Anupam Kher showed watches representing other countries including Jamaica, France, Australia and Canada, among others. Each watch had a flag symbolising its respective nation. The initials of the countries were written in front of the watches.

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote, "Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!"

RELATED STORIES

Anupam has been in the US for several weeks now for the shooting of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, it also features Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj.

Recently, after the shoot of Shiv Shastri Balboa was completed, Anupam shared an Instagram post detailing his experience working on the project, which is his 519th film. "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings," Anupam had written.

Also Read | Anupam Kher bumps into tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in NYC: 'It feels nice to meet Indians in New York'

A few weeks ago, Anupam had also visited Sona, actor Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York. Sharing pictures, he had written, “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho!” Priyanka had commented, “Awww thank you Anupam sir! So glad u liked!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher apple store
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govinda's other nephew Vinay Anand praises 'Sunita maami' amid family feud

Yami shares video on how her spooky Bhoot Police look was achieved

Aishwarya comforts crying baby, salutes elephant in rare video from 1994. Watch

Even Kareena is left scratching her head at Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP