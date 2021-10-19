Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani channels BTS while talking about dolphins, Tiger Shroff listens to EXO as he works out
bollywood

Disha Patani channels BTS while talking about dolphins, Tiger Shroff listens to EXO as he works out

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff recently shared posts featuring songs by BTS and EXO. While Disha shared a video with BTS and Coldplay's My Universe playing in the background, Tiger shared a workout video with EXO's Love Shot playing. 
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are popular BTS and EXO fans. 
Published on Oct 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are among the most popular K-pop stans in Bollywood. They often express their love for BTS and EXO, among other K-pop groups, through their social media posts. 

However, on Tuesday, Disha channelled her love for BTS while shedding light on the importance of freedom for dolphins. The actor, in what seems to be a throwback post from her trip to the Maldives, shared a video in which a group of dolphins is swimming close as she takes a boat ride.

She shared the video with BTS and Coldplay's recent song My Universe playing in the background and said, “Got lucky with this beautiful encounter with the most amazing creature, all they need is their freedom to be happy. ‘A life in captivity is no life at all’ #freedolphins.” 

 

RELATED STORIES

On the other hand, Tiger shared a video in which he was seen working out while an EXO song played in the background. The singer chose the song Love Shot as the background music while he flexed his toned arms. 

 

Tiger Shroff is an EXO fan. 

Tiger has previously revealed he's a fan of the EXO member Kai. In July, he performed to the singer's solo track Mmmh. He was joined by choreographer Rajit Dev in the video. Sharing the video, Tiger had tagged Kai and said, "This song is (lit)." Tiger is also a fan of BTS and danced to their song Dynamite last year. 

Also read: Jackie Shroff says he had 'no contribution' in bringing Tiger Shroff up: 'Was always away for work'

Disha and Tiger have a few films in the pipeline. Disha, seen last in Salman Khan's Radhe earlier this year and has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 in the making. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

On the other hand, Tiger has three movies in the making. He is set to reunite with his first lead heroine Kriti Sanon in Ganapath and return to his franchises Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff disha patani bts bts video k-pop k-pop star k-pop music exo
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madhoo says her husband first saw her in Diljale and wanted to marry her

7

Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Chloe pose at Eternals premiere. See pics

Dhamaka trailer: Kartik Aaryan is torn between TRPs and love in Netflix film

Sanjay Dutt's daughter shares unseen pic with Neetu Kapoor, latter reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP