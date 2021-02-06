Disha Patani gives 80s song a modern twist in new dance video, Tiger Shroff says ‘killer stuff’

Disha Patani showed off her dance moves in her new YouTube video. She grooved to Mere Naseeb Mein, which she called her ‘favourite song of the 80s’, and gave it a modern twist. She was joined by dancers Dimple Kotecha and Ankan Sen.

“Hi everyone! Here's a dance cover on one of my favourite song of the 80's Mere Naseeb Mein! Had super fun dancing on this with my favourite dancing partner Dimple Kotecha. Choreographed by Ankan Sen. Videographer-Harikesh Kori. Hope you all like it :),” she wrote in her description.

Tiger Shroff, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Disha, gave her a shout-out on Instagram Stories. “Wow killer stuff guys,” he wrote, along with heart and fire emojis.

Disha’s moves also drew praise from fans. “She is so strong. I think there is no one in bollywood more powerful than her,” one commented on her YouTube video. “Killed it man...your dance, your look!! Aaye hayeeeeee,” another wrote. “Best remake song ever without putting any much effort.. Kudos,” a third commented.

Disha will be seen next opposite Salman Khan in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, will release in theatres this Eid.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Disha talked about working with Salman and called him extremely ‘humble’ and ‘nice’. “Every day, I learn something from him. He is as passionate as he was 20-30 years back. He has great comic timing and I have not really done comedy till now. He likes to improvise and he keeps changing scenes and makes it so much more fun. It’s damn nice to learn all these things,” she said.