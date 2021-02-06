Madhuri Dixit gets a romantic dedication from husband Shriram Nene: ‘Loving life with my sweetheart’
Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shared a glimpse of his ‘pre-birthday celebration’ with her. He shared a no-filter selfie of them together, calling her his ‘sweetheart’. “Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature,” he wrote.
Fans could not stop gushing over Madhuri and Shriram’s adorable photo. “U both are made for each other. evergreen shining Jodi,” one wrote. “Wow so sweet. Lovely couple. May God keep you happy all your life,” another commented. “Aww! Thank you for sharing this. Madhuri Ji is truly SO SO beautiful without any makeup!” a third wrote.
During the lockdown, Madhuri and Shriram would often share glimpses of their family time with sons, Arin and Ryan, on Instagram. From cooking to gardening to music, the family bonded over several activities.
In December, Madhuri shared a video of the family jamming together. She could be seen playing the drums while Shriram played the guitar.
“Although lockdown mein sab ghar pe baithe hai aur family ke saath waqt zyada milne laga, iss waqt ka kya karein (we all were sitting at home and got to spend a lot of time with family, but what could we do in that time)? We can’t go out to eat or take vacations. So, to make things interesting, we decided to take ‘fam jam’ quite literally. Samajh nahi aaya (Didn’t get it)? Let me show you a snippet of how my family stays together,” she said in the clip.
Madhuri will soon make her web series debut with a show produced by Karan Johar's banner's digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment. Reportedly, the series focuses on a global superstar, who vanishes without a trace and how her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies.
(With PTI inputs)
