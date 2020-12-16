Madhuri Dixit takes over the drums, husband Shriram Nene plays the guitar in jamming session with sons Arin and Ryan

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 07:14 IST

Madhuri Dixit and her family - husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and sons, Arin and Ryan - bonded over music during the lockdown. In her newest video, she gave fans a glimpse of their fun jam session, in which she could be seen playing the drums while her husband played the guitar.

“A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the clip.

In the video, Madhuri said, “Today, I am going to show you a really fun part of my life during the lockdown. This is one of those things that I genuinely enjoy and look forward to. Although lockdown mein sab ghar pe baithe hai aur family ke saath waqt zyada milne laga, iss waqt ka kya karein (we all were sitting at home and got to spend a lot of time with family, but what could we do in that time)? We can’t go out to eat or take vacations. So, to make things interesting, we decided to take ‘fam jam’ quite literally. Samajh nahi aaya (Didn’t get it)? Let me show you a snippet of how my family stays together.”

Madhuri made her debut as a singer in May, during the lockdown, and released her first single, titled Candle. The song gave a message of hope amid the bleakness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madhuri first gave fans a glimpse of her musical talent when she performed with Arin at the I for India online concert to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. She sang Ed Sheeran’s Perfect while he took over the piano.

Currently, Madhuri is in Nashik, shooting for her debut web series. Talking about it, she had told Hindustan Times, “I’m happy to be back to our bio bubble set up. We all have been tested again before we started shooting. The entire team is not just taking precautions but we all are also making sure to eat right and keep our immunity levels high. We’re maintaining distance, wearing masks and there are sanitisers all over the set. We’ve to behave responsibly and keep working.”

