Disha Patani rents out luxury Khar West apartment; Deal expected to fetch nearly 71 lakh over two years

Actor Disha Patani has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar West locality at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey.

Actor Disha Patani has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar West locality at a starting monthly rent of ₹ 2.85 lakh

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The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount, a premium residential tower in Khar West. The lease agreement, registered on June 1, 2026, is for a period of 24 months.

According to the documents, the apartment, spread across more than 1,000 sq ft and situated on a higher floor of the building, has been rented to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar under a leave-and-license agreement.

The documents show that the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹8.55 lakh, equivalent to three months' rent. The agreement also includes a 5% rent escalation after the first year, taking the monthly rent for the second year to approximately ₹2.99 lakh.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai real estate portfolio: 4 key property deals

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the agreed rent and escalation clause, the lease is expected to generate rental income of nearly ₹71 lakh for the actor over the two-year tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the agreed rent and escalation clause, the lease is expected to generate rental income of nearly ₹71 lakh for the actor over the two-year tenure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Disha Patani and the tenant could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disha Patani and the tenant could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several Bollywood celebrities have made headlines in recent years for leasing out their properties. These include Amitabh Bachchan, who has rented out both commercial and residential assets in Mumbai, as well as actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several Bollywood celebrities have made headlines in recent years for leasing out their properties. These include Amitabh Bachchan, who has rented out both commercial and residential assets in Mumbai, as well as actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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Rustomjee Paramount is a luxury residential project developed by Keystone Realtors Private Limited, popularly known as the Rustomjee Group. The development comprises 3BHK and 4BHK apartments and offers amenities including a mini theatre, spa and salon, banquet hall, business centre and sky lounge.

The project has also attracted several celebrity buyers. In 2021, actor Rani Mukerji purchased a 1,485 sq ft apartment in the project for ₹7.12 crore, along with two car parking spaces.

All about Khar West

Khar West in Mumbai has witnessed strong rental activity in recent years due to its proximity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), commercial hubs in western Mumbai, and social infrastructure including schools, restaurants and retail destinations. The locality is also home to several Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals, making it one of the city's preferred luxury residential markets, local brokers said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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