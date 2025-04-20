Disha Patani’s sister, ex-army officer Khushboo Patani rescues abandoned child, internet is in awe: 'Always a soldier'

Actor Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, a former Army officer, earned praise from the internet on Sunday for a humanitarian act. Khushboo, who was a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, posted a video of how she rescued an abandoned child near her home in Bareilly and promised to make sure she was taken care of. Her gesture and effort have left the internet in awe. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani rescued an abandoned infant in Bareilly.

Khushboo Patani saves an abandoned infant

On Sunday morning, Khushboo took to Instagram to share a video of an infant sleeping in a dilapidated shanty somewhere near her home in Bareilly. The video shows Khushboo reaching the spot and picking up the girl, who begins crying. She then carried her out in her arm, all the while consoling the child not to panic and that she would be well taken care of.

Towards the end of the video, she asks the person shooting to focus on the child's face and says, "If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, then tell us how the parents left her in this place. Shame on such parents!" She ended the video with a message: Please identify and share the girl child pictures.

Internet praises Khushboo

Khushboo shared the video with the caption: "Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake nah koi (Nobody can harm one whom God protects). I hope she will be taken care of by the authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations @bareillypolice @uppolice @myogi_adityanath. Please save the girl child in our country! kab tak chalega yeh sab? (Till when will this continue)? Please. I will ensure that she goes to the right hand and her life will flourish henceforth!"

The video received a lot of support from fans and even some Bollywood celebs. Bhumi Pednekar commented, "God bless her and you!" A fan added, "Once a soldier, always on duty. Hats off to you, ma’am." Many others appreciated her zeal, saying that she may be retired from the Army now, but she was 'always a soldier'.

Khushboo, 33, is now a fitness coach and entrepreneur counsellor. She is the older sister of actor Disha Patani. The actor routinely shares pictures and videos with Khushboo on her social media. Khushboo herself has a sizable social media footprint, with almost a million Instagram followers.