Disha Patani shares Tiger Shroff's goofy pic on his birthday: 'Happy b’day tiggy'

Disha Patani has shared her birthday wish for rumoured ex Tiger Shroff and called him "Tiggy" in her Instagram post on the ocassion. Disha and Tiger have worked together in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. They have also featured together in a music video. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut on Amitabh Bachchan-Tiger Shroff's film clashing with Emergency)

Disha posted a picture of Tiger wearing a black jacket paired with an orange tiger-print scarf. Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day tiggy.” She also added heart emojis in her post.

For several years, Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be dating. They often made public appearances together and were even seen on dinner and lunch outings in Mumbai. However, neither ever confirmed or denied their relationship.

It was in mid-year 2022 that rumours started doing the rounds claiming Tiger and Disha broke up. While Tiger and Disha never spoke about their break up, just like their rumoured relationship. However, it was in August 2022 that Tiger announced he was single. Asked about his relationship, Tiger said on Koffee With Karan 7, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." He also claimed to have a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, his Baaghi 3 co-star.

Speaking with Bombay Times, his father, actor Jackie Shroff said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life (laughs). That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies.”

Disha Patani's post for Tiger Shroff.

Ever since, the frequency of Tiger and Disha responding to each other's social media posts has gone down. Nonetheless, Tiger's mom Ayesha and sister Krishna continue to follow Disha and they often shower her with appreciation on her Instagram posts.

Tiger is currently working on his next, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role. Tiger also has Vikas Bahl's Ganpath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

Disha has a Siruthai Siva film with Suriya in the pipeline. She also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film Yodha and in Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

