Tiger Shroff admits he is single weeks after reports of break up with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff opened up about his dating life during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, and said that contrary to speculations and reports, he is currently single. The actor also revealed his childhood crush on Shraddha Kapoor has not ended even today. Also Read| KWK ep 9 trailer: Tiger Shroff envies Ranveer Singh for his wife

Tiger has been rumoured to be dating his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani for some years, and reports on their alleged break-up and reconciliation also surfaced in media recently. However, the actor said he was single and revealed he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, who starred opposite him in Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Talking about his current relationship status, Tiger said, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around."

Karan Johar, who has repeatedly given credit to his Koffee couch for playing matchmaker to celeb couples like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and ex-couple Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan, has been asking his guests these seasons to manifest relationships with their crushes. After getting Sara to name Vijay Deverakonda, Karan asked Tiger to also manifest a relationship. Asked to manifest a name for his love life, Tiger said, "I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!”

The actor had previously also confessed that he had a crush on Shraddha when they were in school, but he could never gather courage to tell her. He told Siddharth Kannan during Baagi 3 promotions in 2020, “I used to have a huge crush on her in school... Bas dekhta tha (I would just look at her). Not in a creepy way, but main bas door se dekhta tha (I would just gaze at her from afar). Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the (When she would pass me in the hallway, her hair would fly).” Shraddha revealed that she never knew about his feelings.

Tiger was joined by Kriti Sanon for the Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 9, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at midnight. Tiger and Kriti had made their Bollywood debut together with the 2014 film Heropanti.

