Disha Patani's sister Khushboo slams Pranit More for not stopping 370 biryani remark: ‘Jo gandagi woh ugal raha tha’

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed and gave him the platform to speak on the show. Himanshu later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

What Khushboo said

Disha Patani is outraged with the comments that were passed as comedy on the show.

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Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, has now reacted to the controversy. She uploaded parts of the video on Instagram and offered her comments on the misogynistic remarks made by Himanshu. She added, “Ye video ab tak aap sab ne dekh li hogi. Aagey badte hain… he is trying to say ki awkward lagega ki pehle din hi biryani khilane laaya hain aur pehle hi din sex maang raha hain. Ladki ko ek andhere se park mein leke gaya in order to do some physical activity with her. Point to be noted here is that ‘hum dost hein' sirf baat ke liye bola jaata hain asliyat mein iske koi maaine nahi hotey hain na (You all must have seen this video by now. Let's see what he said. He is trying to say that it will be awkward to ask for sex on the first date after having biryani. He took her to a park. This ‘just friends’ remark is not valid with men because they do not mean that).”

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{{^usCountry}} Khushboo went on to add, “Ye 22-23 saal ka ladka hain aur aisa dimaag hain iss ladke ke andar. Uskey top ke andar usko haath daalna tha. Dekh lo ladkiyo tumhari pyjama tak ki baat aa gayi… kya mast samah baandh diya hain usne waah. Mandir ko mall mein convert kar diya lekin iske pehle iss comedian ke dimaag mein ye nahi aaya ki jo gandagi wo ugal raha hain woh uss cheez ko waha roka jaaye? Ye prasad chadana kya hota hain (This is what the 22-23 year old men are saying. See girls what they want to do. Look at the laughter in the show. I am shocked how the comedian did not stop this man from spewing such dirt on the show).” ‘Ye padhe likhe jitne bhi gawaar hain ye hamara rate tay karte hain’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushboo went on to add, “Ye 22-23 saal ka ladka hain aur aisa dimaag hain iss ladke ke andar. Uskey top ke andar usko haath daalna tha. Dekh lo ladkiyo tumhari pyjama tak ki baat aa gayi… kya mast samah baandh diya hain usne waah. Mandir ko mall mein convert kar diya lekin iske pehle iss comedian ke dimaag mein ye nahi aaya ki jo gandagi wo ugal raha hain woh uss cheez ko waha roka jaaye? Ye prasad chadana kya hota hain (This is what the 22-23 year old men are saying. See girls what they want to do. Look at the laughter in the show. I am shocked how the comedian did not stop this man from spewing such dirt on the show).” ‘Ye padhe likhe jitne bhi gawaar hain ye hamara rate tay karte hain’ {{/usCountry}}

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She concluded, “Ye padhe likhe jitne bhi gawaar hain ye hamara rate tay karte hain. Hum chote hain toh rate tay karenge, college main rate tay karenge, date pe jaa rahe hain kisi ke saath toh rate tay karenge. Aur shaadi ke baad sasural aur pati dowry mein rate tay karenge. Puri zindagi hamari rate hi hoga (These educated fools will determine our rates. It starts when we go to school, then at college, then at a date and finally after marriage with dowry).” Khushboo showed a traditional Nepali knife named Khukuri and urged women to buy that instead.

What Pranit said after row

In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

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"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him. “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here,” Vishwakarma said. “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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