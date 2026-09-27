Disha Salian's father seeks police protection as advocate Nilesh Ojha alleges threats

Advocate Nilesh Ojha on Sunday said that Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, Sameer Wankhede, Ashutosh Pathak and himself have sought police protection, alleging threats from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. The latest update from news agency ANI, Advocate Ojha, representing Satish Salian in the case, said that they have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Chief Justice of India, and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What Nilesh Ojha said

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, has sought protection. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Ojha told ANI, "The CBI FIR was registered, and a letter was immediately written requesting police protection for four individuals: Satish Salian, our witness Sameer Wankhede, myself, and Ashutosh Pathak.”

Ojha questioned the provision of 'Y-plus' security to Aaditya Thackeray, while stating that those who brought the matter to light and allegedly faced threats were left without protection.

“The letter clearly states, citing records from your Home Ministry and the Narcotics Bureau, that it is evident that Aditya Thackeray is involved in the drug trade. Furthermore, an FIR has now been registered against him regarding gang rape, murder, and a cover-up. Several other high-profile individuals and police officers are also implicated as accused in this matter,” he said.

“We have already provided all prima facie evidence; the CBI has obtained everything necessary during the investigation to secure a conviction. Yet, the accused currently enjoys 'Y-plus' security provided by your administration. Meanwhile, those who brought this matter to light and those facing direct threats from individuals like Sanjay Raut were left unprotected,” the advocate added.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said that providing security was mandatory under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines, and alleged that the request for protection was not acted upon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that providing security was mandatory under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines, and alleged that the request for protection was not acted upon. {{/usCountry}}

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He further added, “Providing security is mandatory under the Witness Protection Scheme and Supreme Court guidelines. Yet, they failed to do so. Consequently, we compiled all the material and handed it over to the CBI. We also urged them to investigate the role of Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and determine why police protection was not granted."

"We have given a copy of this to the CBI, along with Prime Minister Modi ji, the Home Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Chief Minister," Ojha said.

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Disha, who briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad at about 2:25 am on June 9, 2020. The Malwani police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and concluded that it was a suicide and that there was no evidence suggesting any foul play in it. A Special Investigation Team set up by the state government in December 2023 also found no foul play in Disha's death.