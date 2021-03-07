Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months
bollywood

Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months

Actor Divya Dutta considers it a ‘blessing’ to be able to work again after the ‘crazy circumstances’ which took place in the Covid pandemic.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.

Dhaakad, a web show, a Punjabi film, and more- 2021 seems to be a busy one for Divya Dutta, and she is only too happy for it. “That’s how I would like it. It’s nice when you are working with such directors. I think one truly counts their blessings when they are back on set,” she says, referring to how the entire world had to sit at home when the Covid 19 pandemic took over in 2020.

Recalling her experience of getting back to shoot again, the 43-year-old says, “As an actor, we can’t have our masks on, everyone else has to make sure they are masked up. You are in a bio bubble, which is a new term I have realised, you feel a tinge of normalcy in the limited area you are in. The hustle bustle of the set is so cherished, I can’t tell you. To go back on set after so many months and absorb that normalcy is amazing.”

Her reaction when facing the camera again was like that of a child, as she describes it. “I was jumping, I totally loved it. After such abnormal circumstances, to go back to a little bit of normalcy was wow. I realised how much we take for granted. Abhi aisa lagta hai not just me, everyone around me is cherishing it a lot more, there is a lot more bonding,” exclaims Dutta.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are

Bhumi Pednekar: Women are a far cry from being equal to men

Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation

Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video

A lot of her projects had got stuck midway when the lockdown had started. Initially, she didn’t have any inkling about what will happen to them. The actor says, “When a big change happens, no one can ever foresee it. We thought it was a matter of few days. You go into denial first and can’t accept it. Then you kind of get into those things. No one ever thought that we will get to see a pandemic in our living times. We have gone through some crazy circumstances. Uske abad mein, coming back to this, I consider it only a blessing and nothing else.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP