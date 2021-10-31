Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Divya Dutta on pay disparity among actors: We do live in a male dominated society, where we are hero driven
bollywood

Divya Dutta on pay disparity among actors: We do live in a male dominated society, where we are hero driven

Pay disparity has been a matter of discussion for a long time in Bollywood
Actor Divya Dutta will be seen next in the film Dhaakad.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 08:29 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Pay disparity has been a matter of discussion for a long time in Bollywood. While things are changing for female stars, actor Divya Dutta feels the inherent belief is still the same: “We live in a male-dominated society, where we are hero driven. But I think with the onset of OTT, there’s been democratisation.”

Several reports suggest that some female actors ask for a bigger pay cheque with more authority now. Actor Deepika Padukone, reportedly, had asked the makers of a film the same fees as her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Dutta, who will be seen next in the films Dhaakad and Sharmaji Ki Beti says, “If anybody is doing that, it’s a personal choice. I’d do that with someone I have a great rapport with. That’s something you do out of sheer emotions, not because of pay disparity.”

But as far as pay parity goes, Dutta, who has been in the industry for close to three decades, feels there is still a “long way to go”. She adds, “That is because we have our mass audience that is hero driven. Aisa nahin hai ki actresses ko kuch milta nahin hai, but it is about demand and supply. There are top heroines who charge as much as the hero.”

RELATED STORIES

Emphasising on what it’s like on OTTs now, she says, “Stars or newcomers, everyone gets equal opportunities, and you can put them in whatever genre you want.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ranveer Singh trolls Sara Ali Khan for new magazine cover, Saba Ali Khan reacts

6

Inside Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani's Maldives vacation

Anusha says she cheated on an ex when she was younger: ‘I was torn, confused’

Arbaaz’s father reveals why Aryan’s release from jail was delayed after bail
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP