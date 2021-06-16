Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Divya Dutta on Sheer Qorma winning an international award: It’s Pride Month, what could be better than this

Actor Divya Dutta talks about her film Sheer Qorma bagging an award abroad, importance of awards, and the portrayal of LGBTQI theme in mainstream Hindi films.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Actor Divya Dutta stars in the queer film, Sheer Qorma.

Actor Divya Dutta is happy with the recognition her film Sheer Qorma is getting not just in India but also, internationally. It won the Grand Jury award at Asparilla International Film Festival, Florida and it was director Faraz Ansari, who broke the news to her.

“The feeling is, of course, of elation. In the times we’re living in, this kind of news is very welcome. We were sure the film would work. While shooting something, you know what the project is capable of. We patiently waited for the right time. Also, it’s Pride Month, what could be better than our film getting a great launch,” Dutta beams with excitement.

Dutta is no stranger to awards and critical acclaim, be it for her films or her individual. But, ask her if such accolades matter to her a lot, and she says she’d be lying if she said otherwise.

“In a way, they’re like a tonic for any actor, a booster. You feel acknowledged, appreciated by your clan, and that counts. It also changes things for us, the perception about us. Especially, the highly coveted awards for sure, it changed for me after I got a National Award. But it’s not like that would be the end of the world if I don’t get it. If I get one, it’s good,” explains the 43-year-old, who won the National Film award for Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role for Irada (2018).

Dutta, who is yet to see Sheer Qorma herself, feels that in our country, we’re still learning about LGBTQI+ issues.

“Abhi toj jaake sundar films banni shuru hui hain. Earlier, there only used to be one or two, like Fire (1996), which had to face resistance. Now, we have Aligarh (2015), Kapoor & Sons (2016), which hit home so beautifully. There’s the web show Made in Heaven as well. Appreciation comes from the West, where it’s no big deal. We’re more conservative in our thinking,” she admits.

A change, however, has been in the offing here, notes the actor. “We’re getting there to acknowledge ourselves. But we shouldn’t underestimate ourselves. We’re celebrating Pride Month, in a way that has never been as beautifully celebrated before,” she signs off.

