Divyanka Tripathi reveals family's reaction to her relationship with Vivek Dahiya: 'I was interviewed in closed room'

Divyanka Tripathi has revealed how her father and family reacted when she informed them that she was in a relationship with her now-husband Vivek Dahiya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot in 2016.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has spoken about her relationship with husband Vivek Dahiya, and how her father reacted when she told him that they were together. Divyanka and Vivek have been married since 2016.

In an interview, she said that her father 'did raise eyebrows' when he learned of their relationship, and that several 'interviews' with family members followed, ahead of their wedding.

Divyanka told a leading daily, "Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn't seen him doing that in the case of my earlier 'friends'. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my dad, sister and brother-in-law. I too was interviewed by his family in a closed room."

She continued, "I think it's important to do such detailed interactions when you give away your daughter's hand to anybody. Plus, when families come into play, the couple tries much more to keep the marriage going as they understand that it is a responsibility."

Divyanka said that she was sure about Vivek after their second or third meeting, and that marrying him has been the 'best decision' of her life. She said that Vivek proposed to her, but they kept procrastinating about getting their families involved.

She recently tweeted that she isn't in favour of Vivek being described in the media as her husband, and that she would prefer that he crafts his own identity. “Why are the attachments needed to address people-someone’s daughter, son, spouse? Unless news and all in general start respecting sole identities, nepotism won’t stop. Everyone wants to be known by their own work,” she wrote.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi doesn’t want Vivek Dhahiya being described as her husband: ‘Everyone wants to be known by their own work’

Divyanka became a household name with the popular serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, which aired from 2006 to 2009. She then went on to star in shows such as Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

divyanka tripathi divyanka tripathi dahiya vivek dahiya

