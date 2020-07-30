Divyanka Tripathi doesn’t want Vivek Dhahiya being described as her husband: ‘Everyone wants to be known by their own work’

tv

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:51 IST

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has shared a string of tweets about actor Vivek Dahiya being described in headlines as ‘Divyanka’s husband.’ She called for a stop to using such descriptions as a way of talking about celebrities.

Retweeting a now-deleted tweet, Divyanka wrote, “Why don’t they refer to it as @VivekDahiya08 and wifey?It wasn’t even my post! I’m here since eons but does the industry give new talent much deserved respect? Let’s not cry fowl on name of nepotism. Vicious circle starts here! Not targeting one. Pointing at a common practice,” she wrote.

Why don't they refer to it as @VivekDahiya08 and wifey?It wasn't even my post!

I'm here since eons but does the industry give new talent much deserved respect?

Let's not cry fowl on name of nepotism. Vicious circle starts here!

Not targeting one. Pointing at a common practice🙏 https://t.co/8R7iDEqLK6 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) July 30, 2020

“Why are the attachments needed to address people-someone’s daughter, son, spouse? Unless news and all in general start respecting sole identities, nepotism won’t stop. Everyone wants to be known by their own work,” she wrote. “If celebs adhere by the attachments given, you call them nepotist and if they don’t they are referred to as ‘insecure’! STOP THIS CYCLE OF USING NAMES OF SPOUSES AND RELATIVES! Allow individuality to prevail. #AcceptIndividualTalent #StopNepotism #EqualityForAll,” she added.

Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Himshi Khurana had also written about not wanting to be addressed as Asim Riaz’s girlfriend. “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she said. She also let the fans know that all is fine between the two. “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy,” she wrote.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee feels blessed to be an outsider: ‘Even the smallest of success becomes glory for me’

Through the lockdown, Divyanka had been keeping her fans invested with interesting posts. Some time back, she had shared two pictures after successfully baking cakes. She had captioned them: “After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it’s made so good).” She also gave Vivek a haircut during the lockdown.

Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more