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Divyenndu says award shows have become a 'joke', have no relation to film industry: 'It's a money-making asset'

Divyenndu criticised award shows for being fake and prioritising profit over genuine recognition. He shared that missing ceremonies have cost him awards.

May 22, 2026 06:06 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Divyenndu recently criticised Bollywood award shows, calling them “fake” and accusing organisers of prioritising business over genuine recognition. Reflecting on his experience in the industry, the actor revealed that he had allegedly lost out on awards simply because he could not attend the ceremonies.

Divyenndu says award shows have become a joke

Divyenndu was last seen in Life Hill Gayi.

In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Divyenndu slammed the system of award shows and revealed that not getting an award doesn't bother him much. He said, "For Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I got best debut at Screen Awards and even at IIFA. Ab kaafi mazak ban chuka hai award shows ka. Mere saath kayi baar aisa hua hai ki voh bolte hain hum aapko yeh award dena chahte hain aur main shoot kar raha tha aur maine bola main aa nahi paaunga sorry, toh unhone happily bola okay and they gave the award to someone else (For Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I received the Best Debut award at the Screen Awards and even at the International Indian Film Academy Awards. But now, award shows have become quite a joke. This has happened to me many times; they tell me they want to give me an award, but when I say I’m shooting and won’t be able to attend, they happily say okay and simply give the award to someone else)."

He is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4.

 
pyaar ka punchnama bollywood actor
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