Glory trailer: Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu unravel mystery deep in the heart of Indian boxing. Watch

The story follows a troubled family that comes together after a brutal attack on their daughter, Gudiya, and the mysterious death of young boxing star Nihal Singh. Suvinder Vicky plays boxing coach Raghubir Singh, while Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat play his sons Dev and Ravi.

The trailer of Netflix 's upcoming series, Glory, was unveiled on Thursday. The series is set in the world of Indian boxing and combines family drama, rivalry, revenge and a murder mystery.

While the show captures the raw essence of Haryana's boxing culture, the creator-director, Karan Anshuman, called it an entirely fictional story. "It is not inspired by any specific incident. No character of the show exists in reality. But there are many stories in Haryana. We spoke to everyone involved in the sport, and that reality is what you'll find throughout the script. It's not about anyone in particular, it's definitely not political," the filmmaker said at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

Actor Divyenndu, best known for starring in Mirzapur, takes on the role of Dev, a character he describes as "pretty dark". He said, “It was not easy to portray Dev, and every day to be that dark and hyper, so much emotionally charged used to take a toll on me. But that's the job.” Pulkit Samrat added, “To be getting an opportunity to represent a sport like boxing through cinema, I think it's once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful and feel blessed.”

Pulkit Samrat steps into the ring The trailer was launched at a special event in Mumbai, where actor Pulkit Samrat faced off against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat in a live boxing match. The actor said that it was a "different" kind of experience to step into the ring with a real-life boxer.

“Neeraj Bhai, thank you so much for being the sport. Thank you for considering me enough to stand opposite you in the (boxing) ring for a fight for three rounds. That was really respectful,” he later said, addressing Goyat, a three-time WBC Asia Champion.

The series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 1.