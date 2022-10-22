Diwali away from home for Parambrata

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who is shooting in Bhopal, is expecting quaint and peaceful Diwali, as he’s away from both “homes Mumbai and Kolkata”.

It will be a working Diwali for the actor-director, who won’t be celebrating Diwali or Kali Puja with his family in Kolkata this time as he will be busy shooting for a film in Bhopal till end of the month.

“This time I will miss all the fun of the festive season back home and most of all the Kali puja performed at my house in Kolkata. But I am happy that I will get a chance to witness the festival of lights being celebrated in another city in our country. I hope I have a day off from shoot on Diwali and play cricket with the unit that day,” says the actor.

Every year, he has friends over on Kali Puja “with lots of lights, good food and drinks”. “I like having friends over and that’s my way of celebrating festivals. Though, Kali Puja is celebrated in West Bengal with lot of fanfare and it becomes a double whammy as the day after it Diwali. So we enjoy both days and the two-day holiday though Diwali is celebrated with calmer mode of fun.” he says, recalling how, as a child, he used to keep a count of who among his friends and cousins had the most number of crackers for the two day celebration.

“These days there are restrictions on crackers so often people stick to crackers that emit light than noisy ones. As a kid, it was fascinating to compare crackers and pile them up and save some for the next day,” he reminisces. The actor, who has been away from home most of the year, admits he is “missing home” and plans to distribute sweets and gifts among the unit members in Bhopal.

