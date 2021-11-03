Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diwali special: Both Nidhi and I don’t like to burst crackers, says Punit Pathak

Choreographer Punit Pathak talks about his first Diwali after getting married to his wife Nidhi, being a strictly family affair.
Choreographer Punit Pathak got married to Nidhi in December 2020.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:08 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

No over-the-top parties or celebrations, spending quality time with family is what Diwali is all about, for choreographer Punit Pathak. And his wife, Nidhi Moony Singh, comes from a similar school of thought.

Pathak, who will be celebrating his first Diwali after marriage, tells us: “We got engaged in August 2020, the families met on Diwali back then, too. And it is going to be the same even this time. We will visit my nani’s house, then sister-in-law’s and in the end, go to her (Nidhi’s) place. Aadha time ache kapde pehenne aur travel karne mein hi nikal jaayega (laughs). But, we will have a good time with smiles all around. Jaisa sabka hota hai, vaisa hi (humara hota hai), kuchh special nahi.”

The 34-year-old, who has judged a dance reality show and featured in films such as ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) and Nawabzaade (2018), used to get excited as a child on Diwali, as he got to burst crackers. But, all of that has changed now.

RELATED STORIES

“My dad used to get a lot of them (crackers). But now, it doesn’t excite me at all. And the good part is, it’s the same with Nidhi. We have decked the entire house and our balcony with lights. Since we are busy in our jobs, we don’t end up spending much time together. These festivals are days when we can, and we dress up; there is a lot of conversation around ‘Kya pehenenge’. She has already told me she wants to wear a saree. I’ve to wear an Indian attire as well,” he says.

Ask how life has been so far as a married man, and Pathak says he feels lucky to have married his best friend, who is “smart, sensible and mature”. He adds: “Nidhi is understanding and knows work is very important. Both of us give a major chunk of our lives to work, paying it its due respect. Mindset same hai, toh voh thoda help karta hai. Also, mera room hamesha saaf rehta hai (laughs), she likes cleaning things. Voh achha hai.”

