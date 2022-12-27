Do cameos in Bollywood don’t work anymore? Industry experts feel they were more meaningful in the ‘90s

Fans were excited when they figured Brahmastra would see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, and so was the case when makers of Cirkus used Deepika Padukone's special song in the film as a promotional tool or Salman Khan shaking a leg in Riteish Dekhmukh’s debut directorial, Ved. There were some pleasant surprises, too, in store for the audiences with guest appearances including Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero, Ranbir Kapoor in Govinda Naam Mera, Anushka Sharma in Qala and Aamir Khan in Salaam Venky.

But, the big question remains, did these cameos help the said film perform better or get more footfall into theatres or impress audiences watching them on streaming platforms? Seeing the numbers and overall fan reviews, it seems that these much-touted cameos don’t work anymore or generate any hype around the film these days.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says while a cameo certainly boosts the value of a film, “It may not really help in pushing the box-office numbers. I don’t think fans will throng to theatres just to catch a glimpse of their favourite in a cameo appearance.”

He further explains, “Guest appearances by A-list actors prove to be a nice marketing tool which only helps in promoting an upcoming release. Also, they were more meaningful in the ‘80s or ‘90s. It was more of a novelty earlier but today the stars are everywhere.”

Echoing similar sentiment, trade expert Komal Natha adds, “No one buys a ticket because of cameos. They only add smiles to the people’s faces. They act as an additional point. Thinking that a film will work because of guest appearances is a misconception. A cameo cannot step in for a good script.”

While many agree that there is a certain kind of hype attached with cameo appearances but as observed, most releases in 2022, despite having some big cameos, failed to attract audiences or get cash register ringing. In fact, they get talked about on social media individually without adding any value to the film’s performance. For instance, fans loved Kumar’s scene with Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero and SRK’s scenes in Brahmastra were too, lauded. However, they didn’t really translate into the love for the film.

Director Anirudh Iyer, who helmed An Action Hero tells us, “One needs to be very thoughtful about cameos. A forced one might make the audience instantly withdraw themselves and disconnect with the film. But, a well-written cameo, that comes in organically in the story, can do wonders for the audiences and enhance their viewing experience.”

Up next, there are reports of Salman Khan making a cameo in SRK’s upcoming action drama Pathaan and SRK is rumoured to return the favour by doing a cameo in Salman’s Tiger 3. While fans are excited to watch if these happen, members of the fraternity feel that ultimately, a film’s fate would only be decided by its content.

Casting director Gautam Kishanchandani says, “If it is a well told story, then the cameo will be very interesting. The narrative needs to be engrossing and the cameo will work only if it is put it in the right way. If the film is weak, kisi ko bhi leko aao, kuch faraq nahi padega.”

From an actor’s point of view, Dibyendu Bhattacharya agrees with the notion that a hyped cameo can push the film in the right direction. However, he’s quick to add, “If the script of a movie is weak, then even the cameos can’t help it. Your story should be the king of the film and one must opt for cameos who are equally brilliant actors.”