Fact check: Does this viral pic show Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay shoot Atlee's Jawan together in Chennai

The year 2023 is a busy one for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has three releases lined up, starting with Pathaan, followed by Jawan, and finally Dunki. The actor is reportedly in Chennai right now, resuming the shoot of Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee. There had been speculations that a prominent Tamil star was doing a cameo in the action film but no confirmation from the film team. On Wednesday, a picture surfaced on Twitter claiming to show Shah Rukh in conversation with Vijay on the sets of the film, ‘proving’ that the latter was indeed shooting a cameo for the film. We did some digging to find out if the picture is indeed genuine. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says 'inevitable issues surrounding us' led to Jawan's delay

Jawan is a thriller that stars Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The film is slated for a June 2023 release. On Wednesday evening, several Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs began circulating a grainy picture of the two actors, claiming it’s from the ongoing shoot of the film. “EXCLUSIVE From the Set of #Jawaan,” read one tweet. The buzz of the two stars coming together was so much that the film and the two actors began trending on Twitter in no time.

The picture shows Shah Rukh wearing a white kurta leaning to his left looking at Vijay, who is staring ahead. Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy among fans, is wearing a maroon shirt in the picture. The two seem to be surrounded by people. However, the picture is not from the sets of Jawan. In fact, the picture is fake, editing two images together, using Shah Rukh from an old party while Vijay from another event. Shah Rukh’s pic is from Baba Siddiqui’s recent iftaar party. In the original picture, Shah Rukh was actually looking at Baba while speaking to him.

Several fan clubs dug out the original picture as well, advising others not to spread the fake image and give rise to rumours. Tweeting two pictures of Shah Rukh in the same get up from the iftaar party, a Shah Rukh fan club wrote, “To all the #ThalapathyVijay fans it's not a latest pics pic of #ShahRukhKhan is from Iftar party and it's edited by someone. So everyone don't spread it now.”

Jawan, which sees Atlee foray into Hindi films for the first time, also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani as per reports. Recently, Deepika Padukone was also spotted with Shah Rukh and Atlee in Chennai, leading to speculations that she may have a cameo in the film too. The pan-India film will release in multiple languages. It is slated to be released in theatres on June 2, 2023.

