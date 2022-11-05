Double XL box office day 1 collection: Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha film finds no takers, opens at around 15 lakh

Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, was the lowest opening Hindi film on Friday as it released alongside Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's Mili. It is a slice-of-life comedy, which explores the journey of two plus-sized women. Also read: Double XL movie review: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi star in an empty, exhausting lecture masquerading as a movie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL stars Huma as a sports presenter from Meerut and Sonakshi as a fashion designer from Delhi. It tells the story of how they navigate through issues like body shaming. It is co-produced by Huma and actor-brother Saqib Saleem and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, Double XL managed to collected in the range of ₹12-15 lakh nett on the day of its release. Sonakshi Sinha had said the movie is very personal for her and Huma. She told PTI in a recent interview, “We never had those role models, so it was important for us to become those people for the audience who is watching this movie. Everybody needs that reassurance growing up. It's important to make people believe that it's not always about how you look. It's a very personal film for both of us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Huma also echoed the same thought. She had said, "Both Sonakshi and I have had very different journeys in films. But both of us have been told numerous times that we don't fit into the mould of a conventional Hindi film heroine. We want to know what that mould is? Because that couldn't stop us from achieving our dreams. As public figures, we face so much for being the way we are. I can't even imagine what other girls and boys go through everyday."

Her brother and actor Saqib had confessed to being guilty of body shaming and said he realised his mistake with time and the subject felt relevant to come on board as a producer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON