Double XL teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi poke fun at boys' double standards on body types and size. Watch

The first teaser of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming comedy Double XL was released on Thursday morning. The film’s production house T-Series shared the short 30-second teaser on their official YouTube channel, giving a glimpse of the protagonists’ looks and chemistry. The audience appreciate the brief first look and said they were eagerly waiting for more. Also read: Double XL: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, victims of fat-shaming, come together for new movie

The teaser begins with Huma and Sonakshi’s characters sitting on a bench in a foreign city. Huma makes a joke about the world managing to find body fat even when a woman is wearing an oversized loose kurta. In a typical Bihari accent, she adds, “No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs.” To this, Sonakshi, in a signature Haryanavi twang, responds, “And boys’ demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist.”

After a pause, she remarks semi-angrily, addressing those boys, “Tumse kuch chhota-bada maang liya to kahan jaaoge tum (What if we ask you for something big or small).” The two friends are then seen sharing a hearty laugh. The post describes the film as “a story of friendship and dreams filled with masti (fun)”.

Apart from Sonakshi and Huma, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film tackles the prejudices around female body types and obsession with weight. In an interview with India Today earlier this year, Zaheer had said, “Sonu and Huma did their diet as they were supposed to put on weight. They put on 15-20 kg for the film. So they were just eating and eating. It was basically action, cut and burger lao (bring food). That's all I remember from the shoot.”

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. It is scheduled to be released on October 14.

