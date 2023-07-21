Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja engages in banter with Ranveer Singh as Rocky in new clip. Watch

The makers of Dream Girl 2 have dropped the latest promo of the film. In the clip, Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh as Rocky, from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are seen having some hilarious conversation over the call. (Also Read | Animal, Dream Girl 2, Fukrey 3, Bollywood plays musical chairs of release dates)

Pooja and Rocky's banter

Ayushmann Khurrana in stills from Dream Girl 2.

Pooja engages in a rib-tickling phone discussion with Rocky. Indeed, her stylish attire and the way she answers the calls grab the eyeballs. It is intriguing to watch how Rocky praises Pooja for her red saree and compares her with World Cup for returning after four years. She calls herself "trophy".

Ekta Kapoor shared the promo on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Pooja ek tyohaar hai, pachees ko iss baar hai (Pooja is a festival, she is coming on 25th)! Your @pooja___dreamgirl arrives with a ROCKYing surprise on 25th July.”

Pooja and Rocky's banter is full of amusing quips and quick comebacks. Pooja's laughter and Rocky's likeable demeanour catch the attention.

Celebs react to promo clip

Ayushmann also shared the promo on his social media handle and many industry friends and fans reacted to it. Actor Mahima Makwana wrote, “This is so exciting!” Monalisa mentioned, “Waiting Eagerly." Ali Merchant wrote, “Can’t wait”

Why film's release has been delayed

Earlier, the makers informed the fans about the change in the release date from July to August. According to reports, the delay was due to VFX work required for the film. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is critical because the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja and Karam. The team made every effort to make him look natural as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others. It will release on August 25.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.