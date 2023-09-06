Dream Girl 2 box office: Ayushmann Khurrana film crosses 100 cr worldwide gross, here are his other films in the club

Dream Girl 2 box office: Ayushmann Khurrana's film has performed well at the box office and has now crossed the the worldwide gross collection of ₹100 crore. Ayushmann shared a clip from one of his dance numbers from the film and wrote on X, “Pooja ek tyohaar hai, Aapke pyaar ke vajah se ab 100 Crore ke paar hai (Pooja is a festival, thanks to your love as the film has crossed ₹100 crore with your love).” Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to box office success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2: The sense of community viewing is back

Dream Girl 2 box office

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl 2 song Naach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the domestic box office, Gadar 2 collected ₹3 crore on its second Tuesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at ₹91. 96 crore at the domestic box office after 12 days of its release. It had opened very well at ₹10.69 crore and reached its highest single-day collection of ₹16 crore on its first Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film has performed well despite competition from the unstoppable Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Ayushmann also shared a box office report that said that the film is now a hit.

Ayushmann's ₹ 100 crore films at worldwide (gross) box office

The film is still far behind its first installment which stands at a worldwide gross collection of ₹195 crore. Ayushmann has few more films which crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide gross box office. Check out the list:

Andhadhun (2018) ₹438.38 crore

Badhaai Ho (2018) ₹220 crore

Bala (2019) ₹162 crore

Dream Girl (2019) ₹195 crore

Dream Girl 2 (2023) ₹117.5 crore

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 has Ayushmann Khurrana pretending to be a woman named Pooja. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few days back, Ananya Panday shared pictures of her dressed up as a bride in a behind-the-scene glimpse from the film. Sharing them on Instagram, she wrote, “Over the moon w all the love #DreamGirl2 and Pari have gotten #Grateful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON