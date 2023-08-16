This man's hilarious review of Gadar 2 will crack you up: ‘Bolenge Hindustan Zindabad, bandi chaiye Pakistani’

Gadar 2 is nowhere close to wrapping things up at the box office with more and more people watching the film every day. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film got rave reviews from audiences but one stood out for its hilarious observations. An Instagram user named Sanchit Pulani shared a review of Gadar 2 after catching a screening and it is sure to crack you up. (Also read: Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar collectively break all time Indian BO records, mint ₹390 crore) Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's latest hit got a hilarious review from an IG user.

'Reverse Love Jihad'

Sanchit begins by saying that he just watched the film and called it ‘acchi movie.' He joked with a dead-pan face, “Baaki mujhe lagta tha is movie mein Tara Sakeena ko waapis chorne jayega, pareshaan hoggaya hoga itne saalon mein (I thought Tara would drop Sakeena back to Pakistan in this one, tired of her after all these years).”

He added, “Is part mein bhi badia reverse Love Jihad chala rakha hai. Ye dono Hindustan Zindabadad, Hindustan Zindabad karte hain saari movie mein lekin bandiyaan inko Pakistani pasand hain (They've shown ‘reverse’ Love Jihad here too. These two, Tara and his son Jeete, raise slogans of Hindustan Zindabad throughout the film, but want only Pakistani women for themselves).”

Tara Singh vs Pakistan

Sanchit also observes the dire situation of Jeete (played by Utkarsh Sharma) who gets slapped for saying he wants to go to Pakistan in first part and then again in the sequel for saying that he won't go to Pakistan. He also joked that he liked Sunny's 'dialogue that he repeats 1750 times': ‘Jeete!’

“In last Gadar, Tara uprooted a handpump and this time, he uproots an electic pole. Now, Pakistan is going through water as well as electric scarcity issues," he said. Sanchit also noted how India has now won five battles against Pakistan: three fought by Indian Army and two fought by Tara Singh.

Gadar at box office

Meanwhile, Gadar continued its dream run at the ticket window as the film's domestic box office collection has crossed the ₹200 crore mark, the makers said on Wednesday. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny has reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh in the film, released in theatres on August 11.

