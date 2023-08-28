Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film mints 16 cr, takes first weekend total to over 40 cr

Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, has been performing well at the domestic box office. The film, which released on Friday, earned ₹16 crore nett in Indian on Sunday as per a report on Sacnilk.com. (Also Read | Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana is the best thing in this messy, massy comedy of errors)

Dream Girl 2 box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl 2.

The film earned ₹10.69 crore on day one of its release and ₹14.02 crore on day two. According to Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹16 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. The report also said that the film may earn ₹5 on Monday. So far the total domestic box office collection of the film is ₹40.69 crore.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. After the film's success, Ayushmann said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, “It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that Dream Girl 2 has got at the box office.”

He added, “As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters.”

Ayushmann thanks fans

On Instagram, Ayushmann thanked the audience for their love and support. He wrote, “Thank you for giving me my life’s biggest opening.” In the film, Ayushmann is seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja. Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment, Dream Girl, was a big hit at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "One thing that remains a delight throughout is Ayushmann — whether as Karam or Pooja — he's too good to be true. In his portions as Pooja, and thankfully there's a lot of them, he is just stunning. From his body language, makeup to dance moves and his ability to talk in a feminine voice, he just leaves you charmed. I'm glad he never makes crossdressing vulgar barring a few scenes that were written in a shoddy manner, yet performed decently."

