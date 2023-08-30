Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film enters 50 cr club, mints more than Gadar 2 on Tuesday

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has entered the ₹50 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted nearly ₹6 crore on its first Tuesday. The film hit the theatres on Friday (August 25) last week. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Ananya Panday in the lead role. (Also Read | Dream Girl 2 movie review) Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Dream Girl 2 earned ₹5.70 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. The film opened in theatres on Friday with ₹10.69 crore. On Saturday it minted ₹14.02 crore, on Sunday ₹16 crore and on Monday ₹5.42 crore. So far the total domestic box office collection of the film is ₹51.83 crore.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2's success

Elated on the audience's positive response to the film, Ayushmann had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I'm thrilled with Dream Girl 2's start at the box office as it has given me my career-best opening! Having grown up captivated by the magic of cinema and communal viewing, it's truly heartwarming to witness audiences returning to theatres, sharing laughter, and experiencing my film, Dream Girl 2."

He had added, "The film is a non-stop entertainment package and it has got a great start which is an indication that the film will live up to its promise. I'm delighted to see the love this film has been receiving. I hope the positive feedback keeps coming and the film continues to soar. Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward."

Ayushmann on his late father

Ayushmann also remembered his late father, P Khurana, saying how he motivated him to become a good actor. “I wish my father was here to experience this. Dream Girl was his favourite film. He was very proud of how I attempted something so different. I remember he was in splits while watching the film. He had predicted that the film will be a roaring success. I wish he could have watched Dream Girl 2 too," ANI quoted him as saying.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor.

